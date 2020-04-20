Dangers of disconnecting during coronavirus crisis

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — COVID-19 has created a degree of stress for a large part of the population, and we need to know how to deal with it because excessive stress can be very dangerous. There’s so much of it right now because of all the uncertainty in the world. Sadly, Dr. Ron Franks with USA Health says recently, there has been a sharp increase in both domestic violence calls and suicide attempts. He says that’s why one of the most important things we can do right now while taking social distancing into account is lean on each other.

He said, “Much like we’re doing here with Zoom. Other electronic means without placing you at risk of getting infected.”

Dr. Franks says many of his patients are feeling isolated and trying to find ways to deal with that feeling, and he knows there are others feeling the same way. That can lead to stress, which can weaken the immune system.

“Not getting enough sleep, a little too much alcohol, taking risks that we shouldn’t be taking diverts the body’s energy to dealing with the effects,” he said.

When your immune system is weak, you’re more susceptible to infections, and viruses like COVID-19. So to keep your immune system and mind strong, Dr. Franks says it’s important to get a sense of control, and you can do that first, but maintaining a routine.

“Going to bed at the same time, getting up at the same time, usual activities during the day help provide some normalcy to your life at a time when things seem very unnormal,” said Dr. Franks.

Getting fresh air, eating healthy and exercising are also very important to keeping a healthy body and clear head.

If these things aren’t working for you, and you’re feeling more stress than you can handle, it’s a good idea to talk to a doctor. If you aren’t comfortable doing that right away, Dr. Franks says you should confide in someone you trust.

He said, “We are social beings and this is not a time to isolate. It’s a time to stay as best connected as we can to the people that are important to us.”

It’s important to continue following social distancing guidelines, but just as important — don’t lose touch. And remember, you are not alone. We are all in this together.

