Dad surprises daughter with daddy-daughter dance after school event is canceled

MONROEVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) – A Monroeville dad decided to surprise his daughter with a daddy/daughter dance after the school’s event was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

“He bought me a sparkly dress with glitter on it, which ended up everywhere,” said 6-year-old Ashlynn.

Her dad, Brian, decided to give her a special night. He surprised her with flowers and made a handwritten note asking her to the dance.

“We kind of wanted to show them how a gentleman should ask them to go on a date and what not,” he said.

Family members helped decorate the home and transform it into a makeshift ballroom. They even went a step further and served dinner to the duo.

“My wife and my in-laws they actually served us. They came out with little pens and pamphlets and asked us what we wanted to order,” said Brian.

