CVS Health to administer COVID-19 vaccines at 9 pharmacy locations in Alabama

In an ongoing effort to expand access to COVID-19 vaccines and help the country move forward from the pandemic, CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) today announced that it will begin to administer vaccines to eligible populations on Thursday, February 25 at nine select CVS Pharmacy locations across Alabama.

“As we work to continue ramping up the vaccine distribution across our state, I am pleased CVS Health will be part of these efforts. We are truly in the midst of a historic vaccination rollout, and it will take strong partnerships like this to get the job done,” Governor Ivey said. “I encourage eligible Alabamians to check out the availability at these nine CVS Pharmacy locations across our state to get their shots. We are grateful CVS Health has chosen Alabama as part of their multi-state activation.”

For the select retail locations that will begin to offer COVID-19 vaccinations on Thursday, 2/25, appointments will start to become available for booking today as stores receive shipments of vaccine. Vaccines at participating CVS Pharmacy locations in Alabama will be available to individuals meeting state criteria, which will be confirmed by the state. Patients must register in advance at CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app, and people without online access can contact CVS customer service: (800) 746-7287. Walk-in vaccinations without an appointment will not be provided.

Supply for the limited rollout in the state, which is sourced directly from the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, will be approximately 11,700 total weekly doses. Participating CVS Pharmacy locations are in the following Alabama counties: Bullock, Chambers, Clarke, Conecuh, Hale, Lawrence, Macon, Mobile, and Wilcox. As more supply becomes available the company will expand to more store locations and in more Alabama counties.

“One of our greatest strengths as a company is our presence in communities across the country, which makes us an ideal partner for administering vaccines in a safe, convenient, and inclusive manner,” said Karen S. Lynch, President and Chief Executive Officer, CVS Health. “We continue to be grateful for the commitment of our frontline colleagues whose dedication has allowed us to deliver care and peace of mind throughout the pandemic.”

The nine locations across Alabama are among more than 640 locations across 17 states where the company is administering vaccine, including Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Hawaii, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia. Vaccines will eventually be available at CVS Pharmacy locations throughout the country subject to product availability, with the capacity to administer 20 – 25 million shots per month.

In addition to making COVID-19 vaccines available in local pharmacy locations, CVS Health continues to make progress in its effort to vaccinate residents and staff at 140 long-term care facilities across Alabama through the Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program. As made clear by regularly updated data CVS Health makes publicly available, the company has completed vaccines for all skilled nursing facilities, and will complete second doses at assisted living and other facilities by mid-March,1 fulfilling the company’s commitment to help protect a population disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.

