Crowne Health Care “encouraged” after more residents test negative for COVID-19

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Crowne Health Care, one of several nursing homes hit hard by COVID-19, says more of their residents are testing negative for the virus.

Thirty-seven of their residents have tested “double negative” and will be moving into a different wing within the week.

“We are encouraged this week,” said Frances Coleman, the spokesperson for Crowne Health.

It’s good news for the facility, as the number of their residents testing negative for COVID-19 is increasing.

“We have really hoped and waited for this day when we felt like the numbers would begin to turn and show some progress,” said Coleman.

Twenty-two residents and three staff members have died as a result of the virus.

Currently, 99 people live at the facility, 16 have tested positive for the virus, and an additional four are in the hospital.

But, the nearly 40 who have tested negative, twice, will move to the separate wing. A few others are waiting for the results of their second test.

The Alabama National Guard came out to help clean that wing at the end of April. They brought specialized equipment to deep clean the area.

“We had the wing sanitized a few weeks ago, but we’ve been waiting for a sufficient amount of folks to test negative not just once but twice,” said Coleman.

The facility says it is continuing to follow all protocol as the pandemic continues.

“The measures we put into place from the beginning are still there. So they are being well cared for,” said Coleman.

