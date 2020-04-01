Crown Church, Feeding the Gulf Coast to give out 20,000 pounds of food in Pensacola Friday

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Is food short at home? COVID-19 hurting your wallet?

Crown Church in Pensacola, in partnership with Feeding the Gulf Coast food bank, will be distributing 20,000 pounds of food Friday for those in need.

This will take place at Crown Church, 9600 N. Palafox, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Food will be distributed through a drive-through pickup.

Crown Church is also giving out lunches to students at Lillian Square Apartments, 7200 Lillian Highway, on Mondays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

It gives out lunches to students at its church Tuesday and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

