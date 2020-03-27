Criminal defense attorney discusses work limitations due to COVID-19

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Attorney Jonathan McCardle used to spend his days in and out of courtrooms in Mobile and Baldwin Counties.

“In the criminal defense world, we’re in court every day,” he said.

As the coronavirus pandemic hit, the Alabama Supreme Court seriously restricted courtroom activity as a way to mitigate the spread of the virus. Aside from certain mandatory hearings, as deemed by the Constitution, McCardle now spends most of his time away from his clients.

“It’s based on your personal communication, you have that relationship with your client, and now you’re forced to do that over the telephone or computer, and you know, it’s not as personal,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mobile County District Attorney Ashley rich says the COVID-19 pandemic will have a lasting effect on the court system.

