Cox donates $25,000 to Feeding the Gulf Coast

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — Cox Communications on Thursday donated 25,000 toward feeding families in local communities.

Cox presented a $25,000 check Thursday afternoon to Feeding the Gulf Coast, a good bank that serves families all along the Emerald Coast.

The donation came from the James M. Cox Foundation.

Cam Johnson, a spokesman for Cox, said Cox Enterprises is trying to help feed families across the country.

“So many food banks are supplying food to so many families in need now with COVID-19 and Feeding the Gulf Coast does a great job,” Johnson said.

Aubrey Grier, a spokeswoman with Feeding the Gulf Coast, says the food bank has helped supply more than 5.2 million meals to families across the Gulf Coast since March.

The donation from Cox will help supply 125,000 meals to families in need.

“That is a lot,” Grier said. “That helps so so much, especially during this time when COVID-19 has been affecting so many different people.”

