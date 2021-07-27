COVID jump forces Dauphin Island to close municipal offices

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Dauphin Island is closing all municipal building lobbies to the public starting Wednesday, July 28, because of a rise in COVID-19 infections.

“This directive came from the town’s EMS Director during a meeting I had with him yesterday. We are essentially trying to be proactive (again) to better protect our staff and customers that frequent these facilities,” said Mayor Jeff Collier.

The shutdown includes Town Hall, Public Works, Police Department, and Welcome Center. Collier encourages residents to do business via phone, fax, and online to reduce the spread of illness.