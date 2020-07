FILE – In this March 31, 2020 file photo American Airlines planes are parked at Pittsburgh International Airport in Imperial, Pa. There will be no more attempt at social distancing on American Airlines flights. The airline said Friday, June 26, that it will start booking flights to full capacity next week. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, file)

2020 started off as a good year for travel before coronavirus hit

If Americans are traveling for the 4th of July holiday weekend, they’re likely going by automobile. Travel by planes, trains, and even buses has been decimated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

A study by Top Data shows air travel has dropped 72-percent since the COVID-19 outbreak, train travel by 71-percent, and bus travel by 46-percent. All three of those transporation modes were enjoying increases from 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic hit.

