COVID-19 What you need to know: Santa Rosa County

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Emergency
- Animal Services is asking residents to avoid surrendering pets for the next four weeks. The shelter is also need
ing100 “on-call” emergency fosters. Adoption fees have been reduced to $10 for cats and $25 for dogs through the end of March. To make donations during this critical time, visit www.santarosa.fl.gov/animals.
- A public input form is available for input/comment on individual agenda items or to bring forward issues to be heard at
publicforum
- As of noon today (Wed., Mar. 18), Santa Rosa County has had one case and no
community spread.
- To keep Florida residents and
visitors safe, informed and aware aboutthe status of the virus, visit the DOH COVID-19 dashboard.
- Pace Area Recreation Association (PARA) has canceled practices through Mar. 20.
- Navarre Youth Sports Association has suspended programs through April 15.
- All homestead applications and tangible personal property returns should be filed online at www.srcpa.org. Users will need the supplied credentials which were mailed to them in January.
- Instructional videos are available on the web site to assist users with completing tangible personal property returns.
- All eligible property and business owners are encouraged to file returns and/or homestead applications as soon as possible.
- Please limit visits to offices and when possible, conduct business by phone. Visit www.srcpa.org for any changes in services or call 850-983-1880.
- The tax collector’s office is transitioning to online transactions only (or Milton
drive thru) for tag renewals (stickers), property tax payments, business tax receipts, parking permit applications/renewals, hunting andfishing licenses, and lost /stolen license plates. Jayoffice will be closed until further notice beginning Mar. 19.
- Only Santa Rosa County residents will be served beginning Mar. 19.
- No driving tests or concealed weapons services until further notice.
- The tax collector has
cancelledall appointments including CDLs (hazmat licenses), concealed weapons applications/renewals, driving tests, etc. until further notice.
- By order of the Supreme Court of Florida, the First Judicial Circuit will be moving to mission-critical functions only.
- Civil traffic infraction hearings scheduled for Thurs., Mar. 19 have been continued to Fri., Apr. 24 at 1:30 p.m.
For more frequent updates,
- Feeding sites will be set up throughout the county for any child up to 18, regardless of free/reduced lunch status.
- Students must be present to receive a meal.
- Parents/guardians can’t request additional meals for children at home.
- Curbside service will begin 3/23 to 3/27 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
- Milton High – Bus ramp on Raymond Hobbs Lane
- Pea Ridge Elementary – Parent pick up line
- East Milton Elementary – Bus ramp in front of
school
- Jay Elementary – Bus loop on Alabama Street
- Berryhill Elementary – Bus ramp
- Holly Navarre Primary – Bus ramp
- TR Jackson – Parent pick up area
- Baptist Health Care asks that family members and friends not visit loved ones in the hospital or outpatient care areas, but communicate with them by mobile device, phone, FaceTime or Skype. Exceptions will be made for patients whose loved one is crucial to the delivery of their treatment and care. This caregiver must be well and not exhibiting any signs of illness. Visit the BHC website for details.
- All onsite and offsite education and outreach events scheduled through April have been postponed including Golden Care seminars, Faith Health Network Academy classes, and Wellness Wednesday classes.
Escambia River Electric Cooperative
- Jay Office: The drive-through is open to the public.
- Walnut Hill Office: The post office mail receptacle area is mail or packages. Postage purchasing and large package drop-off will need to be handled at a full-scale post office facility.
- Members are encouraged to utilize remote options for electric service. Payments may be made by mail, at www.erec.com, by phone autopay or depository.
- Services such as opening or closing an electric, water or internet account; making changes to your services; inquiring about your account balance, service orders, etc. can all be handled by email or phone.
- Contact memberservices@erec.com or call (850) 675-4521 / 1-800-235-3848 for assistance.
- All college events have been postponed through the end of April.
