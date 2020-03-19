COVID-19 What you need to know: Santa Rosa County

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Mayor Sandy Stimpson and Health Officer Bernard Eichold both held press conferences about Coronavirus on Wednesday afternoon, but they were not necessarily in agreement.

The differences appeared to stem from Doctor Eichold's new health order that went into effect on Wednesday. Doctor Eichold said the changes are being made to keep everyone safe, but Mayor Stimpson seemed not too happy about restaurants being told to keep guests out.