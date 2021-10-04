COVID-19 vaccines available at Leflore High School this Friday

FILE – In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a mobile vaccine clinic in Santa Ana, Calif. New U.S. studies released on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021 show COVID-19 vaccines remain highly effective, especially against hospitalizations and death, even against the extra-contagious delta variant. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Health Department (MCHD) is hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Leflore High School Friday, Oct. 8. Vaccines will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. No appointments will be taken.

Leflore High School is at 700 Donald St. in Mobile. The clinic will run from 3:30-5:30 p.m. MCHD will provide both the Pfizer vaccine (for those 12 and older) or the Moderna vaccine (for those 18 and older).

Additional information from the Mobile County Health Department

The public can now get either the Johnson & Johnson (for those 18 and older), Pfizer or Moderna vaccines at the Newburn Building (248 Cox Street in Mobile facing Saint Stephens Road). Newburn will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

The CDC now recommends that people with moderately to severely compromised immune systems receive an additional dose of mRNA COVID-19 vaccine at least 28 days after their second dose of Pfizer vaccine or Moderna vaccine. Those coming for their second or third dose should bring the CDC vaccination card that was presented to them after their primary shot. If you no longer have the card, please be prepared to wait for the MCHD staff to retrieve your information from the statewide vaccination system.

Along with offering vaccine, the Newburn staff provides walk-in rapid testing during those same hours. Testing is free to all ages. Results are provided within 15 to 30 minutes while you wait. No appointments are necessary.

Individuals requesting a molecular test (Abbott ID Now) or a PCR test (through LabCorp) for personal preference or for travel must be tested at Family Health location. Appointments for these specific tests may be made by calling 251-690-8889.

For those wishing to make an appointment to receive COVID-19 vaccine, MCHD is now offering first-dose and second-dose Moderna vaccinations at several of its Family Health locations conveniently located throughout Mobile County. To secure a time to receive the shot, please call 251-690-8889.

To learn the latest on MCHD’s vaccine events, click here or call 251-410-MCHD (6243).