COVID-19 vaccines arrive at Thomas Hospital

Coronavirus

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — COVID-19 vaccine doses have been delivered to Thomas Hospital in Daphne.

The doses arrived Monday, Infirmary Health provided the video of the arrival to WKRG News 5. The vaccines were shipped to Thomas Hospital directly from Pfizer’s distribution center in Michigan. They have been placed into their ultra-low freezer.

Infirmary Health expects to get about 5,000 doses of the vaccine from Pfizer this month. The hospital system will begin to give out the first doses Wednesday morning.

