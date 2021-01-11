ADPH: No more vaccine appointments available at county health depts. but callers will be added to waiting list

UPDATE (01/13/21) — ADPH has followed up with an update regarding COVID-19 scheduling capabilities via the hotline.

Here’s the full press release below:

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) is aware that the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline is experiencing difficulties. Staff continues working to expand vaccine scheduling capabilities at the call center. At present there are no more appointments available at county health departments, but the call center will take your contact information and add it to a waiting list. Callers will be contacted as soon as more appointments are available.

The demand for COVID-19 vaccine continues to exceed supply as there are more than 326,000 health care workers and nearly 350,000 people in Alabama who qualify for a vaccine because they are 75 years old and older. Hotline personnel are working to schedule persons in the 75-plus age group, law enforcement officers, and firefighters for immunization appointments beginning January 18.

General information about COVID-19 is available through the COVID-19 Information Hotline number, 1-800-270-7268, and at alabamapublichealth.gov.

MONTGOMERY. Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) knows that many Alabamians are ready to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and appreciates the patience of all citizens during this time.

The demand for COVID-19 vaccine continues to exceed supply as Alabama has more than 326,000 healthcare workers and nearly 350,000 people who qualify for a vaccine because they are 75 years old and older, ADPH reports. Priority access to vaccine cannot be granted to other groups of people as ADPH follows the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) for the allocation of this limited supply.

While trying to address the needs of Alabamians in the currently identified groups, ADPH is working to improve COVID-19 vaccine scheduling capabilities by creating an online registration portal in addition to its toll-free hotline. On January 8, ADPH announced that appointments are being taken for specified groups to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at county health departments beginning January 18 through a statewide COVID-19 Vaccine Scheduling Hotline.



The hotline continues to receive a massive volume of calls, with more than 1.1 million calls received in its first day of operation. ADPH asks the public not to call this appointment line to schedule a vaccine UNLESS they are in an eligible group – healthcare workers, people age 75 and older, law enforcement officers or firefighters. The public cannot schedule vaccine appointments by calling hospitals directly and are urged not to tie up hospital telephone lines.

The toll-free COVID-19 Vaccine Scheduling Hotline number is 1-855-566-5333. For general information about COVID-19, the COVID-19 Information Hotline number is 1-800-270-7268.