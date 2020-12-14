MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Multiple hospitals in Mobile are expecting their doses of the Pfzier COVID-19 vaccine to arrive tomorrow.

Nearly 41 thousand doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine have been allotted for Alabama, those first shipments arriving today. Springhill Medical Center is one of those local hospitals set to get the vaccine. We spoke to Joe Adkins, the director of Pharmacy at Springhill about this first step. ” It’s a big step. We have been treating patients for close to a year now and Being a part of the solution is certainly a nice transition for us and other hospitals in the area that are receiving the vaccine.”

Other hospitals in the area are expecting deliveries on Tuesday, University Hospital receiving two thousand and Infirmary says five thousand will be distributed in their Mobile and Baldwin County hospitals. All of these hospitals holding the ultralow freezer capable of storing the vaccine. Adkins saying “It’s hard to say what this first dose of vaccines will do to it, we are hoping it will make a big impact although it’s really hard to tell and that immunity that builds after the vaccination is certainly not immediate.”

There is no set time frame on when the vaccine will be made available to the general public, but health officials are hopeful it will be sooner rather than later.

