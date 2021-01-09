COVID-19 Vaccine Appointment Calls Overwhelm Alabama Hospitals

Syringes containing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine sit in a tray in a vaccination room at St. Joseph Hospital in Orange, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

(WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Public health (ADPH) say in addition to the high-call volume on its new vaccine hotline, hopsitals across the state are being overwhelmed with calls too.

ADPH is asking anyone with vaccine questions to not call their local hospitals. The concerns coming from the influx of calls are hindering the hospitals day-to-day. You can see the full statement sent to WKRG News 5 below.

Please do not call your local hospital directly to set up appointments to be scheduled to receive your COVID-19 vaccine. We have learned that hospital switchboards are being overwhelmed with phone calls, which is creating an obstacle to patient care. Hospitals throughout Alabama are overwhelmed in providing care to both COVID-19 patients as well as responding to all other medical needs of our citizens. While hospitals in a few areas of the state have begun vaccinating those 75 years of age and older, most are still working to make sure their frontline workers are vaccinated. Additional information will be provided when hospitals and locations other than county health departments have vaccine available for additional groups. ADPH Statement on Hospital vaccine calls

