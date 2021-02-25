COVID-19 vaccination sites expand in Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — More pharmacy chains are now offering the COVID-19 vaccine in Alabama.

Walmart is adding 17 new sites, and CVS is now offering nine sites in the state. Walmart has expanded in Baldwin County, adding their Bay Minette location. Earlier this week, it was announced the Walmart in Robertsdale would offer the vaccine. You can find which Walmart and Sam’s Club locations are administering the vaccine here. Eligible customers can schedule a vaccine appointment at Walmart here and Sam’s Club here.

CVS announced this week they would begin administering the vaccine on Thursday at nine locations across Alabama, including Bayou la Batre, Evergreen, and Jackson. At the time of publishing this article (2:30 p.m. Central, Thursday, February 25, 2021), all of those locations have appointments available. You can schedule an appointment here.

Currently, those in groups 1a, 1b, and those 65 and older are eligible to get a vaccine in the state of Alabama. You can see Alabama’s vaccination allocation plan here.