COVID-19 vaccination clinics reschedule appointments due to winter weather

UPDATE 2/15/2021 (12:05 p.m.) — Another vaccination clinic has been moved due to the weather. The clinic planned for Tuesday at OWA in Foley has been rescheduled to Friday.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two COVID-19 vaccination clinics have rescheduled appointments for Tuesday, February 16, due to the threat of severe weather.

USA Health and Infirmary Health are delaying vaccination appointments due to the winter weather expected in the area.

USA Health says anyone with an appointment to receive a vaccine on Tuesday, February 16, at the drive-through clinic at the Mobile Civic Center will have their appointment rescheduled. Vaccinations are expected to resume Wednesday, February 17, inside the civic center.

Infirmary Health says all patients with an appointment for February 16, will be contacted directly to reschedule their appointments for later this week. Infirmary Health says they will provide any additional weather updates as needed on their social media pages and at will continue to provide additional weather updates as needed on our social media channels and at infirmaryhealth.org/weather.