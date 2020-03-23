COVID-19 UPDATE: NW Florida on March 23

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG)– The Florida Department of Health posted the following updated numbers Monday afternoon.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY:
- Total Cases: 9
- Residents: 9
- Residents Not in Florida: 0
- Non-Residents: 0
- Demographics of Cases
- Age Range: 25 to 76
- Average Age: 48
- Men: 6
- Women: 2
- Conditions and Care
- Deaths: 0
- Hospitalizations: 0
- Case Designations
- Travel-Related: 1
- Not Travel-Related: 3
- Travel Unknown: 5
SANTA ROSA COUNTY:
- Total Cases: 4
- Residents: 4
- Residents Not in Florida: 0
- Non-Residents: 0
- Demographics of Cases
- Age Range: 2 to 71
- Average Age: 34
- Men: 4
- Women: 0
- Conditions and Care
- Deaths: 1
- Hospitalizations: 3
- Case Designations
- Travel-Related: 2
- Not Travel-Related: 2
- Travel Unknown: 0
OKALOOSA COUNTY:
- Total Cases: 14
- Residents: 13
- Residents Not in Florida: 1
- Non-Residents: 0
- Demographics of Cases
- Age Range: 24 to 83
- Average Age: 54
- Men: 4
- Women: 10
- Conditions and Care
- Deaths: 0
- Hospitalizations: 2
- Case Designations
- Travel-Related: 9
- Not Travel-Related: 4
- Travel Unknown: 1
WALTON COUNTY:
- Total Cases: 9
- Residents: 6
- Residents Not in Florida: 0
- Non-Residents: 3
- Demographics of Cases
- Age Range: 20 to 79
- Average Age: 54
- Men: 5
- Women: 3
- Conditions and Care
- Deaths: 0
- Hospitalizations: 3
- Case Designations
- Travel-Related: 3
- Not Travel-Related: 5
- Travel Unknown: 1
