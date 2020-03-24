COVID-19 UPDATE: NW Florida numbers March 24

Coronavirus

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Department of Health reported the following numbers in a Tuesday morning update.

Escambia County, Florida

  • Total Cases: 10
  •  Residents: 10
  •  Residents Not in Florida: 0
  •  Non-Residents: 0
  • Demographics of Cases
  •  Age Range: 25 to 76
  •  Average Age: 49
  •  Men: 7
  •  Women: 3
  • Conditions and Care
  •  Deaths: 0
  •  Hospitalizations: 0 
  • Case Designations
  •  Travel-Related: 1
  •  Not Travel-Related: 3
  •  Travel Unknown: 6

Santa Rosa County, Florida

  • Total Cases: 4
  •  Residents: 4
  •  Residents Not in Florida: 0
  •  Non-Residents: 0
  • Demographics of Cases
  •  Age Range: 2 to 71
  •  Average Age: 34
  •  Men: 4
  •  Women: 0
  • Conditions and Care
  •  Deaths: 1
  •  Hospitalizations: 3
  • Case Designations
  •  Travel-Related: 2
  •  Not Travel-Related: 2
  •  Travel Unknown: 0

Okaloosa County, Florida

  • Total Cases: 14
  •  Residents: 13
  •  Residents Not in Florida: 1
  •  Non-Residents: 0
  • Demographics of Cases
  •  Age Range: 24 to 83
  •  Average Age: 54
  •  Men: 4
  •  Women: 10
  • Conditions and Care
  •  Deaths: 0
  •  Hospitalizations: 2 
  • Case Designations
  •  Travel-Related: 9
  •  Not Travel-Related: 5
  •  Travel Unknown: 0

Walton County, Florida

  • Total Cases: 10
  •  Residents: 7
  •  Residents Not in Florida: 0
  •  Non-Residents: 3
  • Demographics of Cases
  •  Age Range: 20 to 79
  • Average Age: 53 
  • Men: 5
  • Women: 5 
  • Conditions and Care
  •  Deaths: 0
  •  Hospitalizations: 3 
  • Case Designations
  •  Travel-Related: 5
  •  Not Travel-Related: 5
  •  Travel Unknown: 0

Trending Stories