COVID-19 UPDATE: NW Florida numbers March 24

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Department of Health reported the following numbers in a Tuesday morning update.
Escambia County, Florida
- Total Cases: 10
- Residents: 10
- Residents Not in Florida: 0
- Non-Residents: 0
- Demographics of Cases
- Age Range: 25 to 76
- Average Age: 49
- Men: 7
- Women: 3
- Conditions and Care
- Deaths: 0
- Hospitalizations: 0
- Case Designations
- Travel-Related: 1
- Not Travel-Related: 3
- Travel Unknown: 6
Santa Rosa County, Florida
- Total Cases: 4
- Residents: 4
- Residents Not in Florida: 0
- Non-Residents: 0
- Demographics of Cases
- Age Range: 2 to 71
- Average Age: 34
- Men: 4
- Women: 0
- Conditions and Care
- Deaths: 1
- Hospitalizations: 3
- Case Designations
- Travel-Related: 2
- Not Travel-Related: 2
- Travel Unknown: 0
Okaloosa County, Florida
- Total Cases: 14
- Residents: 13
- Residents Not in Florida: 1
- Non-Residents: 0
- Demographics of Cases
- Age Range: 24 to 83
- Average Age: 54
- Men: 4
- Women: 10
- Conditions and Care
- Deaths: 0
- Hospitalizations: 2
- Case Designations
- Travel-Related: 9
- Not Travel-Related: 5
- Travel Unknown: 0
Walton County, Florida
- Total Cases: 10
- Residents: 7
- Residents Not in Florida: 0
- Non-Residents: 3
- Demographics of Cases
- Age Range: 20 to 79
- Average Age: 53
- Men: 5
- Women: 5
- Conditions and Care
- Deaths: 0
- Hospitalizations: 3
- Case Designations
- Travel-Related: 5
- Not Travel-Related: 5
- Travel Unknown: 0
