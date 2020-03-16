COVID-19 Update from the Mississippi State Department of Health: 2 new cases

Unedited press release from the Mississippi State Department
Two new COVID-19 cases, in Pearl River and Monroe counties, have been identified by the MSDH Public Health Laboratory.
We have also corrected a case previously reported in Pearl River County; this patient was from Hancock County.
Mississippi’s total of #coronavirus cases now stands at 12.
As always, our latest data and recommendations can be found at http://HealthyMS.com/covid-19
