COVID-19 Update from the Mississippi State Department of Health: 2 new cases

Unedited press release from the Mississippi State Department

Two new COVID-19 cases, in Pearl River and Monroe counties, have been identified by the MSDH Public Health Laboratory.

We have also corrected a case previously reported in Pearl River County; this patient was from Hancock County.

Mississippi’s total of #coronavirus cases now stands at 12.

As always, our latest data and recommendations can be found at http://HealthyMS.com/covid-19

