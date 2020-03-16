Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

COVID-19 Update from the Mississippi State Department of Health: 2 new cases

Coronavirus

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Unedited press release from the Mississippi State Department

Two new COVID-19 cases, in Pearl River and Monroe counties, have been identified by the MSDH Public Health Laboratory.

We have also corrected a case previously reported in Pearl River County; this patient was from Hancock County.

Mississippi’s total of #coronavirus cases now stands at 12.

As always, our latest data and recommendations can be found at http://HealthyMS.com/covid-19

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories