COVID-19: Tips for celebrating the 4th of July safely

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Many 4th of July celebrations are being canceled around the Gulf Coast due to COVID-19 but the Mobile County Health Department says there are ways you can celebrate safely.

“We expect to see is more people will be doing their own fireworks displays.” Dr. Laura Cepeda / MCHD’s Chief Medical Officer

Dr. Laura Cepeda with MCHD says fireworks always have a degree of injury and risk to them and with more home displays and the rise in individual firework sales she is concerned we will see more incidents.

“Fireworks do pose a risk of injury every year, fires are started, and it’s a risk to children and eye injuries in particular. So I have concern we will see more of that in the community just with people doing their own.” Dr. Laura Cepeda / MCHD’s Chief Medical Officer

Some places such as OWA are keeping firework displays. Dr. Cepeda says the recommendations with those are the same as the current CDC guidelines.

Keep 6-feet away from someone who is not a part of your household

Wear a facemask

Wash your hands or use hand sanitizer frequently

“So if you are going to be gathering to watch put out a picnic blanket and maybe stay on your blanket. That may be a good way to keep space between you and another family. “ Dr. Laura Cepeda / MCHD’s Chief Medical Officer

4th of July is known for a big barbecues and days by the water. MCHD says with any gathering this holiday if you do not feel well, then stay at home.

“You may not feel like you are at risk but the people you spend time with may be and if you do not feel good stay home. ” Dr. Laura Cepeda / MCHD’s Chief Medical Officer

MCHD says use disposable good for picnics this year and do not use serving spoons. Instead, MCHD recommends everyone use their own utensils.

“In terms of a buffet, just grab it out with a fork. Don’t be sharing spoons. and just like every year COVID or not be sure to keep your cold foods cold and hot foods hot.” Dr. Laura Cepeda / MCHD’s Chief Medical Officer

For more tips about summer safety tips, click here.

