COVID-19 testing to begin at Saraland Walmart this week

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — A COVID-19 testing site will open on Thursday in the parking lot of the Saraland Walmart.

The site is supported by Walmart, Quest Diagnostics, state and local officials. The tests are available for people who are exhibiting symptoms of the virus, as well as all health care and first responders. The testing is free.

You need an appointment before getting tested, you can sign up now at www.MyQuestCOVIDTest.com, eligible patients will be screened and be scheduled an appointment time.

The site is drive-through, people being tested are asked to stay in their cars. Those who get tested will use a self-administered nasal swab test, a trained medical volunteer will be there to ensure the sample is taken correctly. Once they have finished that, those who have been tested will drop the sealed sample into a container on their way out of the drive-through site.

What the current test samples at the Walmart site look like

Test results are returned, on average, in 48 hours.

They are still looking for volunteers to help run the site, if you are interested, you can sign up to be a volunteer at volunteer.ramusa.org. Volunteers cannot be within the CDC’s high risk categories.

