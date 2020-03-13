COVID-19 testing in Alabama: what to know

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama’s first positive case of COVID-19 was reported Friday morning in Montgomery County.

Health leaders expect to see a rise in the number of positive COVID-19 cases in Alabama as testing becomes more widely available across the state. More labs have now been approved to process COVID-19 tests.

Even through testing will be easier, doctors are still encouraging people with mile symptoms to stay home and not risk infecting other people.

“If they can be medically managed at home, that’s the advice to do. A positive test or no test is not going to change our advice to those folks,” said Epidemiologist Dr. Rendi Murphree with the Mobile County Health Department.

People over the age of 60 and those with underlying health conditions are still those most at risk.

The Alabama State Legislature is providing $5 million to help with testing. Part of that money will go to set up specific COVID-19 testing sites across the state. Dr. Murphree said regional testing sites will ensure that everyone across the state has access to tests, no matter where they live.

“There are some rural parts of the state that don’t have hospitals, some counties that don’t have hospitals. So they’re really cognizant of trying to make services available in those areas,” said Dr. Murphree.

Dr. Murphree also said regional testing sites are good way to keep potentially infected people out of hospitals. She does want to stress the fact that people can’t just decide to be tested if they’re curious if they have COVID-19. A doctor will need to be the one to actually order the test.

“It’s a decision that your provider has to make based on your symptoms and your risk history for the 14 days prior to your symptom onset,” said Dr. Murphree.

If you are showing symptoms, the health department is still recommending you self-quarantine and call ahead before going into a clinic.

LATEST CORONAVIRUS STORIES: