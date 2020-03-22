COVID-19 symptoms observed in Pascagoula, Miss. Planning and Development employee

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WKRG) — The City of Pascagoula announced on Facebook that an employee with the Planning and Development department was observed to have symptoms of COVID-19.
