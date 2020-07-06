COVID-19 survivor shares story to get other young adults to take the illness seriously

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The bulk of new COVID-19 infections are hitting young patients. A 22-year-old man in Pensacola is sharing his story of surviving COVID-19 in the hopes more people his age take the illness seriously. While Troy Hart, 22, is nowhere near death’s door, at least for a little while, he felt like he could have headed that way.

“I can’t stress enough that can happen to anybody and it’s not fun and you don’t want to deal with it,” said Hart during a Zoom call Monday morning. Hart shared his COVID 19 journey online over the weekend. He said he was diagnosed in early June and his symptoms kept getting progressively worse from a high fever to shortness of breath.

“When I fall asleep am I not going to catch my breath, am I going to pass out, am I not going to wake up,” Hart said he asked himself as symptoms grew more uncomfortable. He says it got so bad he says he sought treatment at Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola. Hart says the brief treatment helped. His story of COVID survival has been shared hundreds of times but he says he’s also been harassed by people online who claim he’s exaggerating or making it up.

“I’m not trying to fear monger, I’m not trying to scare anybody I’m just trying to say you’re not invincible from being affected by this, yes I survived, but it was a long road,” said Hart. He adds that he knows others his age that contracted it and had similar struggles. Hart says he hopes other people his age realize COVID-19 is no joke.

