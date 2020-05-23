COVID-19 question of the day: “Will there be an increase in food stamps next month?”

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We’re answering your coronavirus questions each weeknight on News 5 AT 10. Leave us a message on the WKRG News 5’s coronavirus hotline at 251-662-3055.

The question for May 22 is:

“Could you tell me if there’s going to be an increase in food stamps next month or not?”

Cherish Lombard reached out to the Alabama Department of Human Resources to get an answer to this question. The email received in return says, “All SNAP recipients will be raised to the maximum allotment again for May. Those benefits will be available on June 1. A decision has not yet been made for next month.”

Alabama’s current SNAP recipients are getting an increase in benefits due to the coronavirus. Some families with children who didn’t receive food stamps prior to the pandemic qualify for benefits, too.

