COVID-19 question of the day: ‘Will Americans get another stimulus check?’

When you have a question about COVID, we answer a question each weeknight on News 5 at 10.

The question for June 8 is:

“I was just calling to see if there is another stimulus package and if so could you give us some information on it or when it’s being mailed out or we may receive it. Thank you.”

If the HEROES Act passes, Americans would get another stimulus payment of up to $1,200. Negotiations are underway. House Democrats proposed the $3-trillion stimulus bill last month. It did pass the House, so the next step is Senate approval.

Some reports say that looks promising, but others say it doesn’t. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell believes a decision could be made in the next few weeks.

“We know have a debt as big as our economy, which has not happened in our wonderful country since World War II. So what I’ve said is we need to push the pause button here and think through the next step. And do it very carefully because we do have the potential to jeopardize the long term health of the country with this level of massive debt,” said Senator McConnell (R-KY).

The next time the bill is scheduled for discussion is at the House Committee meeting on Wednesday, June 10.

Read more about the bill here.