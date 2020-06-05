COVID-19 question of the day: “Why isn’t wearing masks enforced?”

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We’re answering your coronavirus questions each weeknight on WKRG News 5 at 10. Leave us a message on the news 5 coronavirus hotline when you call 251-662-3055.

This is the question for June 4:

“Yes, I live in a senior’s apartment complex in Theodore and we have a problem with some of the people that live here not wearing masks. Even our maintenance man does not wear a mask and the manager says she cannot enforce this. I want to know why not.”

Some cities around the Unites States did pass ordinances requiring residents to wear masks with penalties of fines or jail time if they didn’t comply. Mobile County is not one of those places. But even in places where masks are still required, like many cities in California, a lot of people have fears about retaliation if they try to enforce others wearing them.

There are several stories of people who don’t want to wear a mask reacting violently when they’re asked to. One example is in Van Nuys, California where a Target employee ended up with a broken arm while he was helping remove two customers who refused to wear masks.

There are several viral videos showing people claiming their constitutional rights are being violated by a mask policy. Some say wearing a mask increases their anxiety. Some even say wearing one irritates their skin.

Another story of violence– a security guard at a Family Dollar store in Flint, Michigan was shot and killed after insisting that a customer put on a mask. Those are only a couple of stories that made the news.

So while health experts, including those with the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still “recommend” wearing masks in public to limit the spread of the coronavirus, that’s exactly what it is in the majority of the country– a recommendation.