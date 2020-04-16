COVID-19 question of the day: ‘Who will and won’t have COVID-19 symptoms?’

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — You have questions about COVID-19, and we want to get you answers. Call WKRG News 5’s coronavirus hotline and leave us a message. The number is: 251-662-3055.

The question for April 15 is: “My question is, can somebody with underlying conditions have the virus without having any symptoms? Thank you.”

Experts seem to be learning more about COVID-19 every day, and one thing they discovered is that some people have the virus, but do not show symptoms– meaning they can still spread the virus to others they come in contact with. Dr. Jennifer Young Pierce with USA Health Mitchell Cancer Institute says that’s also true for people with underlying conditions.

She said, “We found it varies across the baord regardless of the risk factors and that’s part of what we’re still trying to figure out that for some poeple there are very mild symptoms or no symptoms even if you’re in one of the higher risk groups.”

But remember, those in higher-risk groups, including those who are immunocompromised, are at higher risk of infection if exposed to COVID-19, and are at higher risk of developing more serious infection if they test positive including higher risk for hospitalization and ventilation and unfortunately even death.

