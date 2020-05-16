COVID-19 question of the day: “Where can I get tested for COVID-19 antibodies?”

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — You can get your COVID-19 question answered when you cal the WKRG News 5 coronavirus hotline at 251-662-3055 and leave a message. We’ll answer a question each weeknight on News 5 at 10.

The question for May 15 is:

“I think I had the COVID virus back on March 5 through the 19th and want to give plasma. Who do you go to to get tested to see if you had it? Thank you?”

Plasma from anyone who has recovered from COVID-19 is needed to help some severely ill COVID patients recover. It’s possible that the antibodies from the plasma can be used to help treat up to three other patients with just one donation. It’s called convalescent plasma.

These are antibody testing locations in Mobile:

Greater Mobile Urgent Care – Antibody Testing

M-F 8:00 am-7:00 pm, S/S 8:00 am-3:00 pm

2350 Schillinger Rd. Mobile, AL 36695

Phone: (251) 633-0123

MainStreet Family Care and KidsStreet Urgent Care

6280 Grelot Road Mobile, AL

(251) 288-5606

Lifesouth Community Blood Center

967 Hillcrest Rd, Mobile, AL 36695

(251) 706-1470