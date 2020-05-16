COVID-19 question of the day: “Where can I get tested for COVID-19 antibodies?”

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — You can get your COVID-19 question answered when you cal the WKRG News 5 coronavirus hotline at 251-662-3055 and leave a message. We’ll answer a question each weeknight on News 5 at 10.

The question for May 15 is:
“I think I had the COVID virus back on March 5 through the 19th and want to give plasma. Who do you go to to get tested to see if you had it? Thank you?”

Plasma from anyone who has recovered from COVID-19 is needed to help some severely ill COVID patients recover. It’s possible that the antibodies from the plasma can be used to help treat up to three other patients with just one donation. It’s called convalescent plasma.

These are antibody testing locations in Mobile:

Greater Mobile Urgent Care – Antibody Testing
M-F 8:00 am-7:00 pm, S/S 8:00 am-3:00 pm
2350 Schillinger Rd. Mobile, AL 36695
Phone: (251) 633-0123

MainStreet Family Care and KidsStreet Urgent Care
6280 Grelot Road Mobile, AL
(251) 288-5606

Lifesouth Community Blood Center
967 Hillcrest Rd, Mobile, AL 36695
(251) 706-1470

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Trending Stories