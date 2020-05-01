COVID-19 question of the day: “When will tag offices reopen?”

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala (WKRG) — We’re answering your coronavirus questions each weeknight on WKRG News 5 at 10. Leave us a message on our coronavirus hotline at 251-662-3055.

Question for April 30:

“I would like to know if all the county and city offices are going to open tomorrow morning so I can buy a tag.”

Several team members at WKRG News 5 spent much of Thursday afternoon making phone calls in hopes of getting an answer to this question for Mobile, but only got recordings saying tag offices are closed until further notice. There’s no readily information available for tag offices in Northwest Florida either. Everything is still being done online right now.

However in Baldwin County, members of the county commission just voted unanimously to reopen some county buildings and services on a limited basis starting Monday, May 4.

The plan is to reopen in phases begininng with the highest customer volume services. That includes registering a vehicle– including boats, driver’s license renewals, and vehicle tag renewals, by appointment only. Customers will be informed of everything they need take with them to their appointment during your call to make an appointment at any of the numbers listed below. At that time, customers will get cost and payment information, and your information will be entered in probate software to minimize your time in the office.

You can call between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

We will let you know when we find out about offices in other counties.

Contact Baldwin County Citizen Service Center:

251.937.9561

251.928.3002

251.943.5061

