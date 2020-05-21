COVID-19 question of the day: “When will nursing homes reopen?”

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Call the WKRG News 5 coronavirus hotline with your question and leave us a message. The number is 251-662-3055. We’ll answer one question each weeknight on News 5 at 10.

The question for May 20 is:

“People at the nursing homes, the CDC had them closed down with no visitors whatsoever for two months. The National Guard cleaned everything and they put all those patients in one unit so my question is when in the world will we be able to visit our loved one because they’re even needing stuff in a great way and we’re not even able to take it to them.”

Nursing homes around the United States have been severely impacted by the coronavirus. Monday, the Trump Administration sent out a recommendation to have nursing home residents and staff members tested for COVID, then continue employee tests weekly as part of its plan to relax restrictions at the facilities.

Testing is just part of the criteria for reopening nursing homes laid out by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The criteria also state nursing homes should remain closed until:

• There have been no new nursing home onset COVID-19 cases in the nursing home for 28 days.

• The nursing home is not experiencing staff shortages.

• The nursing home has adequate supplies of personal protective equipment and essential cleaning and disinfection supplies to care for residents.

• Referral hospitals have adequate bed capacity and intensive care units.

The reason there are additional criteria for reopening nursing homes when everything else seems to be reopening now is that nursing home COVID-19 outbreaks are causing high rates of infection, morbidity, and mortality. According to one report, nursing homes account for roughly 41-percent of coronavirus deaths in 36 states.

