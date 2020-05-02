COVID-19 question of the day: “When is the next Light It Up Mobile event?”

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — When you have a question about COVID-19, call WKRG News 5’s coronavirus hotline at 251-662-3055. We’ll answer your questions each weeknight on News 5 at 10.

May 1 question of the day:

“Is there going be another Light It Up Mobile event this coming Sunday at area hospitals?”

The next “Light It Up Mobile” event will be this Sunday, May 3. These events are scheduled to happen each Sunday night from 7-8 p.m. through July 26.

For those who are unfamiliar with these events, it’s an opportunity for the community to join together in one place– outside our local hospitals– to pray and show support for those working on the front lines.



No one gets out of their car. There are designated parking areas at each of our participating hospitals where you can turn on your flashers for patients and staff to see. You can also tune into 92.5 FM The Soul of Mobile for an hour of prayer from various local pastors and encouraging music.

According to the Light It Up Mobile Facebook page, participating hospitals are: USA Health University Hospital, USA Children’s and Women’s, Mobile Infirmary, and Springhill Medical.

