COVID-19 question of the day: ‘When can Mardi Gras organizations meet again?’

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — When you have a question about COVID, call the WKRG News 5 coronavirus hotline at 251-662-3055 and leave a message.

The question for May 26 was sent via email from a member of a Mardi Gras organization who wants to remain anonymous. It reads, “During the past two months most Mardi Gras organizations ceased to have in-person meetings due to the lockdown and opted for zoom or emails. But now that the lockdown is over several groups are considering in-person meetings starting in a week or two. How should we proceed?”

We’re all being told to continue practicing social distancing and the recommendation to wear masks in public is still in place. Tuesday, Dr. Rendi Murphree with the Mobile County Health Department addressed what this means for Mardi Gras organizations.

“The state’s health order is very clear. I understand that people don’t want to read it because they don’t want to close or cancel their event so they write to me and say hey, can you answer this question, but it’s right here. Gatherings that do not allow for 6-foot physical distance from people outside your immediate household are prohibited from doing so. No gatherings are permitted under the amended safer at home order that do not allow for 6-foot of physical distance between members of different households. And someone that you’ve grown up with for 50 years in your secret society is not a member of your household,” she said.

She goes on to say that if officers catch you having a meeting where 6-foot social distancing is not being enforced, you could face a misdemeanor charge.

