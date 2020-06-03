COVID-19 question of the day: “What should I do if someone in my home has COVID?”

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — News 5 is answering your coronavirus questions each weeknight at 10. Leave us a message on the WKRG News 5 coronavirus hotline at 251-662-3055.

This is the question for June 2:

“My granddaughter started running fever and she’s been tested for the coronavirus. My question is if she is here in our household, is the coronavirus, is that easily spread among the people that are within the household? If so, what must we do to seperate ourselves from that virus or quarantine ourselves from her so it’ll be safe living conditions and also is everyone that is not tested for coronavirus, can we go out or everyone stay in for two weeks?”

COVID-19 spreads very easily. If someone in your home has the virus, health experts are still recommending 14 days of isolation for everyone in the household to minimize the risk of spreading the infection to others in the community. That’s 14 days after the last close contact with the person who is sick.

According to Harvard Medical School, someone who is sick should be separated from other people and pets in the home as much as possible– even use a separate bedroom and bathroom, if available. If you are caring for someone who is sick and you need to be in the same room with that person, the recommendation is for everyone to wear a mask and remain at least 6-feet apart at all times.

The person who is sick should not share dishes, drinking glasses, cups, eating utensils, towels, or bedding with other people, or pets, in the home. You should make sure all laundry is washed thoroughly and often, and clean all “high-touch” surfaces like counters and doorknobs routinely with a disinfectant. And wash your hands often using soap and water and keep them off of your face.

Find guidelines for caring for someone with COVID-19 here.

