COVID-19 question of the day: “What should I do if I haven’t received my stimulus check?”

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We’re answering your coronavirus questions each weeknight on WKRG News 5 at 10. Leave us a message on News 5’s coronavirus hotline at 251-662-3055.

The question for June 19 is: “I was calling to see if you haven’t received your stimulus check yet, when are they supposed to mail them out?”

If you haven’t received your stimulus payment, you’re not the only one. Quite a few people are wondering if the IRS possibly sent their payment to the wrong bank account or mailing address.

Your money may still be on the way to you. First, check the IRS ‘get my payment’ tracker tool on IRS.gov. You’ll need to enter your social security or tax id number, date of birth, and address. It should give you the status of your payment. If you get a message that says, “need more information,” it could mean your check was returned because the post office was unable to deliver it. In that case, the online tracker tool will give you an option to enter your banking information to have your payment sent straight to your bank account.

If you decide you don’t want to do that, the IRS will hold your payment until you update your mailing address. Head to the irs change-address page for how to update your address with the IRS– you can do that by mail or by phone.

And remember, some payments were mailed via prepaid debit card, and may have been mistaken for junk mail. If you think you may have accidently thrown your payment away, you can call 800-240-8100 to order a replacement card.

If you owe child support, you may not get a check because the IRS can redirect your payment to cover past-due payments.

If you want to contact the IRS by phone, the help number is 800-829-1040.

IRS Get My Payment tool here.

IRS Change of Address here.