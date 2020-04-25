COVID-19 question of the day: ‘What precautions are being taken against COVID-19 by USPS?’

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We’re answering your coronavirus questions each weeknight on News 5 at 10. Call WKRG News 5’s coronavirus hotline at 251-662-3055 with your question.

The question for April 24 is:

“I was wondering what precautions the postal service is taking with rural route mail delivery if they’re disinfecting the mail, are the mail carriers disinfecting and wearing gloves and masks?”

According to a press release on the United States Postal Service website, the postal service has a dedicated COVID-19 command response leadership team focused on employee and customer safety. The release says, “We continue to follow the strategies and measures recommended by the centers for disease control and prevention and public health departments.”

Some of the measures being taken are:

• Ensuring millions of masks, gloves and sanitizing products are available to more than 30,000 postal locations.

• Enforcing social distancing guidelines.

• Updating cleaning policies.

• Allowing more employees to work remotely.

• Updating leave policies, giving employees the ability to stay home whenever they feel sick.

• Making sure postal employees have the newest information available.

According to the CDC, the risk of catching COVID-19 from a package that has been moved, traveled, and exposed to different conditions and temperatures is low.

You can read the full USPS statement here.

