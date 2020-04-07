COVID-19 question of the day: ‘What is the difference between COVID-19 and coronavirus?’

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — COVID-19 is a coronavirus. Cornaviruses have been around since the 1960s, but COVID-19 is the most recent, which is why you may hear it referred to as “new” or “novel” coronavirus.

Corona means crown in Latin. When the virus is examined under a microscope, you can see spikes on its surface that resemble a crown.

To break down the name, COVID-19 actually stands for “corona,” that’s the “CO.” ”Vi’ stands for virus, and ‘D’ for disease. 19 is the year of origination, 2019.

You may hear newscasters and public health officials use coronavirus and COVID-19 interchangeably 5, and that is why.