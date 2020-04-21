COVID-19 question of the day: ‘What if there’s a COVID-19 breakout at my parent’s assisted living facility?’

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We want to help you get answers to your questions about COVID-19. Call WKRG News 5’S coronavirus hotline and leave us a message. The number is: 251-662-3055.

The question for April 20 is:

“My question is involving my elderly parents who are in very good health. But they are living in an independent living and they’re happy there and they want to stay there. My question is if by chance the coronavirus does break out and one of more residents in these apartment type things becomes ill with coronavirus would it be a time to extract them and bring them into our home, or to leave them where they are?”

With stories about COVID-19 affecting nursing and assisted living homes across the country, this is a question a lot of sons and daughters are asking themselves, especially after things hit close to home with the coronavirus cases at Crowne Healthcare. Dr. Rendi Murphree, Bureau Director of Disease with the Mobile County Health Department, says this is a challenging question, and there’s no “right” or “wrong” answer in this situation.

She said, “We know we have clusters of illness among residents and healthcare workers at long-term care facilities and those folks that are living there are among the most highly vulnerable to severe complications of coronavirus diseases that we have. So I think this is a very personal situation, personal decision that you should have with your family and your loved one who’s in that facility.”

Dr. Murphree says one factor you should take into consideration is the “level of care” your loved one needs, and if you’re able to provide that same care at your home. She also suggests talking with managers at your loved one’s healthcare facility to see what steps they’re taking to protect residents.

If you’re still struggling with this decision, you can call the Mobile County Health Department at: 410-MCHD to talk with a healthcare professional.

