COVID-19 question of the day: “What can I do to recover from COVID-19?”

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — If you have a question about COVID-19, call WKRG News 5’s coronavirus hotline and leave us a message at: 251-662-3055.

The question for April 27 is:

“If you have coronavirus symptoms and you’re at home, what should you do to try and get healthy again?”

Most people with COVID-19 do recover. Health experts believe someone with mild coronavirus symptoms will recover within a week to 10 days. For those with severe symptoms, it can take anywhere from several weeks to months to recover. You can still feel rundown if your symptoms are mild. Dr. Errol Crook, Chairman of the Department of Internal Medicine at USA Health says supportive care is a priority for recovery.

“Eat healthy foods, keep yourself hydrated as well as one can, get your rest. Those are the most important things to do. Your body will let you know when it’s time to come back and to do more,” said Dr. Crook.

The CDC recently updated the list of symptoms, which now includes chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell, in addition to fever, cough, shortness of breath, and possible gastrointestinal issues. You do not have to have all of these symptoms to have coronavirus.

Also important to note– most people who have COVID-19 are not hospitalized, and Dr. Crook says about 2/3 are asymptomatic. Of those who do have symptoms, only around 1/3 end up in a hospital.

