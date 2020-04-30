COVID-19 question of the day: ‘Is it safe to use a public pool right now?’

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We’re answering your coronavirus questions each weeknight on News 5 at 10. Leave us a message on WKRG News 5’s Coronavirus Hotline at 251-662-3055.

April 29 question:

“How safe is swimming in a public pool during this pandemic?”

One local doctor at USA Health told Cherish Lombard that he personally wouldn’t use a public swimming pool right now. Earlier this week, the Illinois Department of Public Health director said she wouldn’t because there could be “some fecal shedding of this coronavirus.”

That being said, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there is no evidence showing COVID-19 can be spread to humans through the water, and it’s OK to use public pools as long as you play it safe and keep at least 6-feet of space between yourself and others, and if there are 10 or fewer people at the pool. This is also assuming measures of proper operation, maintenance, and disinfection with chlorine or bromine are being followed to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

So really, swimming in a public pool is at your discretion.

