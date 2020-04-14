COVID-19 question of the day: ‘Is it safe to go outdoors during this pandemic?’

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We’re geting answers to your questions about COVID-19. Call WKRG News 5’s coronavirus hotline at 251-662-3055 and we’ll answer your questions weeknights on News 5 at 10.

The question for April 13 is:

“My neighbor has been telling me that I don’t need to go in my yard, that I need to stay inside the house. Ans I wanted to find out you know if it’s alright to go in the yard. I would like an answer to this, please. Thank you.”

We’re getting this question a lot after an international study showing the small droplets emitted through an infected person sneezing, coughing or exhaling can linger in the air through movement, such as walking fast, running and cycling, and be transferred to anyone in the path behind them. Bur Dr. Rendi Murphree, Mobile County Health Department Bureau Director of Disease, says you shouldn’t be afraid to go outside and go for walks and get fresh air and exercise– just take precautions.

“Certainly as long as you’re maintaining a 6-foot distance from others and not congregating, going for a walk, or you know, taking a bike ride is perfectably allowable and encouraged just to lift spirits and get exerise and that sort of thing,” she said.

We’ve also had some questions about playing golf.

“You can even play a round of golf as long as you’re not riding on the same golf cart with someone,” said Dr. Murphree.

If you want to take an extra precaution, you can wear a face-covering whenever you leave your home.