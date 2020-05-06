COVID-19 question of the day: “Is coronavirus price gouging against the law?”

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Call WKRG New 5’s coronavirus hotline with your question about COVID-19 and leave a message. The number is 251-662-3055. We’ll answer a question each weeknight on News 5 at 10.

This is the question of the day for May 5: “Is it against the law for stores to charge high money for the products that you buy like groceries? That’s my question. Can stores charge you $7 for a 5-pound bag or potatoes in this crisis?”

Price gouging is against the law in most states, including Alabama, Mississippi, and Florida, but it continues to happen during major disasters like hurricanes. Now it’s happening all over the U.S. during the coronavirus pandemic.

The exact wording for the law in each state is a little different, but the basic idea is that sellers cannot mark up the prices of commodities during a declared state of emergency.

In April, Alabama’s Attorney General announced a state-federal task force to investigate COVID-19 related crime in the state. Among the crimes being investigated are stimulus payment fraud, personal protective equipment fraud, hoarding of PPE, COVID-19 testing and treatment fraud, fake charities related to coronavirus, price gouging, and fraud targeting the elderly. If you believe you’re a witness to fraud, you should report the circumstances to your state attorney general’s office.

ALABAMA: ReportCovid19Crime@AlabamaAg.Gov

FLORIDA: 1(866) 9NO-SCAM

MISSISSIPPI: 1(800) 281- 4418