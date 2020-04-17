COVID-19 question of the day: ‘If someone in my house tests positive do I have to self-quarantine?’

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We’re answering your questions from WKRG News 5’s coronavirus hotline each weeknight on News 5 at 10. You can leave us a message with your question when you call 251-662-3055.

The question for April 16 is: “If a person in your home tests positive does the whole house have to be quarantined or are you allowed to leave home because you are not the one that has it?”

The answer– If you have tested positive for COVID-19 or you know someone who tested positive and you’ve had contact with that person, you too are supposed to self-isolate for 14 days so that you’re not putting anyone else at risk.

“Those guidelines are in place to make sure you aren’t having asymptomatic shedding which then could infect somebody else,” said Jennifer Young Pierce, M.D., USA Health.

Dr. Pierce says the other thing you need to know that isn’t circulating in the public, is that if you have COVID-19, you might only have mild symptoms in the first week, but that does not mean you’re out of the woods. She says the average day for hospitalization is 6 days from the date of onset of symptoms. And the average patient needs ventilation starting on day 8.

