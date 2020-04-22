COVID-19 question of the day: ‘If I have to go out, what precautions should I take when I get home?’

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We’re answering your questions about COVID-19 each weeknight on News 5 at 10. Tell us what you’re wondering when you call WKRG News 5’s coronavirus hotline at 251-662-3055.

This is the question for April 21:

“Hello. Thank you for doing this. Best practices when I get home from my weekly jaunt or two weeks hopefully, I take all my clothes off and I wash them and I put them in the washer. Should I wash them on hot? What’s the best practice once we get through with our little excursions?”

Health experts say it’s not impossible, but it is unlikely that you would contract COVID-19 via your shoes or clothing. Right now, it’s another one of those uncertainties regarding the virus.

Since it’s currently unclear how long coronavirus can survive on fabric, there are precautions you can take.

“Wash your mask that you’ve been wearing around. Wash it once a day if you can. Only wear the mask that you wear, don’t share masks with anyone else. But if you are concerned about being in a community and you were around someone who coughed or sneezed on you, then certainly if you get home you could take your clothes and throw them in the washing machine on warm water and you’d be perfectly fine to disinfect your clothes that way,” said Dr. Rendi Murphree, MCHD Bureau Director of Disease.

Dr. Murphree says the most important things to remember are to keep your hands washed and off your face so if you did get virus on your jeans, for example, you wouldn’t accidently touch your jeans then transfer the virus to your mucous membranes.

LATEST STORIES