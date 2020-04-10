COVID-19 question of the day: “How do I find coronavirus cases in Escambia County?”

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Each weeknight on News 5 at 10 we’re answering your questions from our WKRG News 5 coronavirus hotline. You can leave us a message with your question when you call 251-662-3055.

Thursday’s question is, “Yes, I need to see if you can tell me please, it’s been said but I have not seen on TV or nothing if there is any known coronavirus cases in the Brewton, Alabama, Escambia County area. Thank you.”

We’re trying to make it easy for you to find everything you need to know about COVID-19 including that information here on our website. On the top of the main page of WKRG.com, you’ll see a banner that reads ‘Coronavirus Pandemic– Continuing Coverage.’ Click that and a page dedicated to the coronavirus pandemic will appear.

Next, scroll down the page and the first map you’ll see is of the United States. That map constantly updates to show you confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths by state. Thursday night in Alabama, for example, there were more than 27-hundred confirmed cases and 70 deaths.

Scroll down on the webpage a little more and the next map you’ll see is of Alabama. The question asks about Escambia in particular. Thursday night, there were five COVID-19 cases confirmed, no deaths.

When you continue scrolling down the page, you’ll see there are also maps for Florida and Mississippi, listing confirmed cases and deaths by county.

