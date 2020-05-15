COVID-19 question of the day: ‘How can people without transportation get tested for COVID-19?’

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Call the WKRG News 5 coronavirus hotline and leave a message with your question. The number is 251-662-3055. We’ll answer one of those questions each weeknight on News 5 at 10.

This is the question for May 14:

“Many coronavirus related services require drive-thru. What do people who use public transportation or do not have automobiles do? Thank you.”

Many testing sites being drive-thru only, including the site at Ladd-Peebles Stadium. Natalie Fox, Chief Nursing Officer at USA Health Physician Practices, is overseeing that testing site.

“Drive-thru testing is great but it does create a healthcare disparity for those who don’t have transportation or don’t own their own cars. And we’re working with patients through those needs that they have so if we do have anybody who has that need they can by all means call. We will work with them to find a way to get them tested and get them the healthcare that they need,” said Fox.

The number to the Ladd Stadium testing hotline is 1-888-USA-2650. You can call anytime Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. Until 4:30 p.m.

Some local urgent and family care facilities are also testing, as well as the Mobile County Health Department. The number for the health department is 251-410-6243. It’s important to call ahead to make an appointment.

You can find other testing sites in Alabama here.

