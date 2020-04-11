COVID-19 question of the day: “Does someone have to have fever to spread CoVID-19?”

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Call WKRG News 5’s coronavirus hotline at 251-662-3055 and leave a message if you have a question about COVID-19. We’re answering your questions each weeknight on News 5 at 10.

The question for April 10 is, “The only time you can catch the virus is if you have a fever. Is that true?”

Dr. Rendi Murphree, Bureau Director of Disease at the Mobile County Health Department says someone does not have to have fever to get, or give the virus to someone else.

She said, “You can be contagious without having fever.”

Dr. Murphree says there is now evidence that many people who have coronavirus never even know it, but they can still transmit the virus to others. She says that’s particularly true for children.

“Their symptoms are much milder and are thought to be going unrecognized and are probably part of what we’re seeing out there with regards to community transmission,” said Dr. Murphree.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, symptoms may also be different in adults and those under the age of 18. Fewer children than adults experience fever, cough, or shortness of breath.

Again, if you have COVID-19, you do not have to have fever, or any other symptoms to spread the virus to others. That’s why we must continue to stay home as much as possible, and stay at least 6-feet away from others when we have to leave our homes.