COVID-19 question of the day: “Can using vaseline prevent coronavirus?”

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — When you have a question about the coronavirus, call the WKRG news 5 coronavirus hotline and leave a message. The number is 251-662-3055.

This is the question for June 1:

“Is it true that applying vaseline to the end of your nose prevents you from getting the coronavirus?”

That is definitely not true. There are still a lot of coroanvirus myths circulating and this is one of them.

One local pulmonologist says not only would doing this not help protect you from COVID, it could make things worse.

“Putting lubricants, vaseline, essential oils on the tip of the nose or nostrils does not impede the entrance of organisms, viruses, the coronavirus in particular. If anything it can increase the work of breathing. For people with a very dry nose due to allergies, people who take a lot of antihistamines, sometimes a little vaseline on the tip of the nose can help that particular problem but it’s certainly not going to prevent infection,” said Dr. Adrian DiVittorio, Infirmary Health Diagnostic and Medical Clinic.

Still, the best ways to prevent getting COVID-19 are to wash your hands often with soap and water and keep them off your face. Practice social distancing of at least 6-feet when you’re out in public, clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces in your home, cover your coughs and sneezes, and stay home when you feel sick.

