COVID-19 question of the day: “Can tap water be contaminated with coronavirus?”

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5'S coronavirus hotline question:

The question for May 8 is:

“Word is around that you can’t drink the tap water. Is our tap water contaminated?”

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the virus that causes COVID-19 has not been detected in drinking water.

Conventional water treatment methods that use filtration and disinfection, such as those in most municipal drinking water systems should remove or inactivate the virus that causes COVID-19. So, health experts say Americans can continue to use and drink water from the tap as usual.